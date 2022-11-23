Volumes jump at Nestle India Ltd counter

Nestle India Ltd saw volume of 34901 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1249 shares

Dabur India Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Marico Ltd, Havells India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 November 2022.

Nestle India Ltd saw volume of 34901 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1249 shares. The stock increased 0.74% to Rs.19,753.40. Volumes stood at 913 shares in the last session.

Dabur India Ltd notched up volume of 9.49 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 20.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45914 shares. The stock slipped 0.01% to Rs.546.80. Volumes stood at 28497 shares in the last session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd registered volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12090 shares. The stock rose 0.42% to Rs.1,585.60. Volumes stood at 3326 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd notched up volume of 7.98 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61839 shares. The stock rose 0.40% to Rs.488.10. Volumes stood at 18324 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd registered volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22181 shares. The stock slipped 0.85% to Rs.1,230.00. Volumes stood at 20265 shares in the last session.

