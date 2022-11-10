JUST IN
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 140.61 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 2.95% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 140.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales140.61127.47 10 OPM %20.5522.95 -PBDT34.4532.52 6 PBT32.0330.53 5 NP23.7123.03 3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 11:53 IST

