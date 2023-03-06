Western Conglomerate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.58% to Rs 9.27 croreNet loss of Western Conglomerate reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.58% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.2714.85 -38 OPM %-1.4010.30 -PBDT-0.131.53 PL PBT-0.131.53 PL NP-0.131.53 PL
