JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 80.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Goldiam International standalone net profit declines 86.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 71.56% to Rs 8.62 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 86.98% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.56% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.6230.31 -72 OPM %19.1413.07 -PBDT2.855.88 -52 PBT2.405.44 -56 NP0.473.61 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU