Goldiam International standalone net profit declines 86.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.56% to Rs 8.62 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 86.98% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.56% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.6230.3119.1413.072.855.882.405.440.473.61

