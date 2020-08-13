Goldiam International standalone net profit declines 86.98% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.56% to Rs 8.62 croreNet profit of Goldiam International declined 86.98% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.56% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.6230.31 -72 OPM %19.1413.07 -PBDT2.855.88 -52 PBT2.405.44 -56 NP0.473.61 -87
