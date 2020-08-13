NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit declines 76.09% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vaghani Techno-Build standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Perfect-Octave Media Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
NCC Blue Water Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GFL standalone net profit declines 99.14% in the March 2020 quarter
Integrated Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of NCC Blue Water Products declined 76.09% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU