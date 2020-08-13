Times Guaranty reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2428.57% to Rs 1.77 croreNet profit of Times Guaranty reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2428.57% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.770.07 2429 OPM %97.180 -PBDT1.720 0 PBT1.720 0 NP1.46-0.03 LP
