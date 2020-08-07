Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 127.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 2003.49 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 127.54% to Rs 422.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 185.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 2003.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1849.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2003.491849.5026.6114.30559.58265.85492.75210.02422.01185.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)