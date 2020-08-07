Gabriel India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 76.24% to Rs 122.85 crore

Net loss of Gabriel India reported to Rs 23.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 22.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.24% to Rs 122.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 517.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales122.85517.15 -76 OPM %-13.917.97 -PBDT-15.3142.23 PL PBT-24.1831.76 PL NP-23.7822.07 PL

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 14:00 IST

