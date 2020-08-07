Gabriel India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
La Liga set for individual training return on May 4
Celta Vigo agree wage cuts with players and top-paid staff
Want to play finals of Copa del Rey in front of fans: Spanish FA president
Professional football in Spain suspended indefinitely
Eibar players and staff fear fresh outbreak from La Liga restart
-
Sales decline 76.24% to Rs 122.85 croreNet loss of Gabriel India reported to Rs 23.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 22.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.24% to Rs 122.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 517.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales122.85517.15 -76 OPM %-13.917.97 -PBDT-15.3142.23 PL PBT-24.1831.76 PL NP-23.7822.07 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU