Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Alphageo (India) reported to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 133.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0133.95025.67-11.9934.08-18.9926.92-14.2917.75

