Westlife Foodworld gains on appointing Saurabh Bhudolia as CFO

Westlife Foodworld rose 1.82% to Rs 693.20 after the company has announced the appointment of Saurabh Bhudolia as its chief financial officer (CFO).

Saurabh is a chartered accountant (CA) with experience in the manufacturing industries (steel, FMCG, beverage, and retail) in India, New Zealand, and Singapore. In these many years, his area of expertise has been accounting, budgeting & costing, treasury, taxation, project finance, financial reporting, business partnering, merger and acquisition (M&A), Industrial Relations (IR), funding and auditing.

Saurabh will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial management and strategy to ensure the company's financial success. In his new role, Saurabh will report to Akshay Jatia, executive director, and will work closely with the leadership team to devise effective financial strategies for Westlife Foodworld.

Amit Jatia, vice chairman, Westlife Foodworld, said, We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Bhudolia as the new chief financial officer. His industry experience and knowledge will be of great value in advancing our strategic vision and achieving our business objectives. I am confident that he will play a key role in Westlife Foodworld's growth and wish him success in his new position.

Saurabh Bhudolia, CFO, Westlife Foodworld, said, I am honoured to be a part of the Westlife Foodworld family. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to provide financial guidance, ensure compliance and maximize profitability. I am positive that my area of expertise and skill sets will enable Westlife Foodworld to soar to greater heights.

Westlife Development is engaged in operating McDonalds' chain of restaurants in the West and South Regions of India.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 31.54 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose 49.8% YoY to Rs 570.23 crore in Q2 FY23.

