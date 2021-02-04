Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 11.21 points or 0.76% at 1454.21 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (down 2.85%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.59%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.33%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.11%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 5%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.99%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 3.69%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 118.74 or 0.24% at 50374.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.7 points or 0.25% at 14826.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 209.12 points or 1.11% at 19128.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.06 points or 1.11% at 6486.02.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1113 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)