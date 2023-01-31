White Organic Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd, Pritika Auto Industries Ltd and Heranba Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 January 2023.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd, Pritika Auto Industries Ltd and Heranba Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 January 2023.

White Organic Retail Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 137.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 67852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd crashed 9.21% to Rs 6.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5329 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Equipments Ltd tumbled 8.46% to Rs 66.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31829 shares in the past one month.

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd corrected 7.87% to Rs 17.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heranba Industries Ltd shed 5.08% to Rs 353.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6323 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)