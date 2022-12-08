Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 404, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 37.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.1% rally in NIFTY and a 16.32% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Wipro Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 404, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18586.25. The Sensex is at 62495.27, up 0.14%.Wipro Ltd has added around 3.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30187.05, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 406.7, down 0.62% on the day. Wipro Ltd tumbled 37.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.1% rally in NIFTY and a 16.32% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 17.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

