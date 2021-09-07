Volumes spurt at Dish TV India Ltd counter

Dish TV India Ltd registered volume of 665.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47.31 lakh shares
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 September 2021.
Dish TV India Ltd registered volume of 665.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.82% to Rs.15.65. Volumes stood at 99.65 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd saw volume of 28.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.345.15. Volumes stood at 4.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Indus Towers Ltd witnessed volume of 146.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.236.60. Volumes stood at 25.11 lakh shares in the last session.
Can Fin Homes Ltd registered volume of 95.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.22% to Rs.616.95. Volumes stood at 11.72 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd registered volume of 93.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.93% to Rs.3,276.90. Volumes stood at 50.61 lakh shares in the last session.
