Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 997.37% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net loss of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 997.37% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.170.38-5.04-34.21-0.310.04-0.570.01-0.330.01

