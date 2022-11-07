JUST IN
Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 997.37% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net loss of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 997.37% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.170.38 997 OPM %-5.04-34.21 -PBDT-0.310.04 PL PBT-0.570.01 PL NP-0.330.01 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:25 IST

