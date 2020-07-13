Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Arvind Fashions Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd and Omaxe Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2020.

Yes Bank Ltd lost 12.94% to Rs 22.2 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 157.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36493 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27775 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 4.97% to Rs 35.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 41.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd fell 4.95% to Rs 75.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

