Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd stays supported

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 190.85, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 13021.05. The Sensex is at 44394.83, down 0.29%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added around 8.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1478, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 125.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 178.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 191, up 1.27% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down 40.3% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 21.36% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 42.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

