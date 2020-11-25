HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd jumps more than 2%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2524.95, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.45% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 0.41% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2524.95, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 13021.05. The Sensex is at 44394.83, down 0.29%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has added around 9.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 20.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14275.25, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

