Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd stays well supported

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 199.3, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.92% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% gain in NIFTY and a 19.31% gain in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 199.3, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 13018.45. The Sensex is at 44322.29, up 0.14%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added around 9.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1481.25, up 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 250.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 200.3, up 5.09% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down 35.92% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% gain in NIFTY and a 19.31% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 42.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

