Zee Media Corporation Ltd jumps nearly 9%

Zee Media Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.45, up 8.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.88% in last one year as compared to a 11.22% drop in NIFTY and a 29.36% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.45, up 8.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11955.55. The Sensex is at 39929.36, up 0.23%. Zee Media Corporation Ltd has risen around 1.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Media Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2111.75, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)