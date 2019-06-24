Zee Media Corporation Ltd soars 6.19%

-
Zee Media Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 12, up 6.19% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 58.48% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% fall in NIFTY and a 34.15% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 12, up 6.19% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11728.4. The Sensex is at 39189.63, down 0.01%. Zee Media Corporation Ltd has dropped around 15.19% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Media Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2047.7, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.47 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 24.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
