Borosil Renewables standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 161.39 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables declined 50.86% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 161.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales161.39168.51 -4 OPM %20.7841.39 -PBDT41.0675.07 -45 PBT30.1464.46 -53 NP22.4745.73 -51

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:34 IST

