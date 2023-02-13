Borosil Renewables standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 161.39 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables declined 50.86% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 161.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.161.39168.5120.7841.3941.0675.0730.1464.4622.4745.73

