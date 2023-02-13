Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 33.28% in the December 2022 quarter
Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 19.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit declines 2.74% in the December 2022 quarter
Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 90.47% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 87.29 croreNet Loss of Sundaram Brake Linings reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 87.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales87.2980.83 8 OPM %-0.72-0.43 -PBDT-1.35-0.14 -864 PBT-2.88-1.62 -78 NP-2.86-1.62 -77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU