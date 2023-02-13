Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit declines 74.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.57% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Ravi Leela Granites declined 74.94% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.57% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.678.2657.7731.721.614.361.103.870.973.87

