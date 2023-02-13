JUST IN
Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit declines 74.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.57% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Ravi Leela Granites declined 74.94% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.57% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.678.26 -56 OPM %57.7731.72 -PBDT1.614.36 -63 PBT1.103.87 -72 NP0.973.87 -75

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:34 IST

