XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 35.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 63.49 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 35.32% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 63.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

