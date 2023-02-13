XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 35.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 63.49 croreNet profit of XT Global Infotech declined 35.32% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 63.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales63.4955.05 15 OPM %11.2016.02 -PBDT7.507.87 -5 PBT5.536.44 -14 NP3.906.03 -35
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
