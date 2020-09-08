Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.18% to Rs 12.96 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.9615.280.930.980.160.130.100.060.100.04

