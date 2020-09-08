JUST IN
Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.18% to Rs 12.96 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.9615.28 -15 OPM %0.930.98 -PBDT0.160.13 23 PBT0.100.06 67 NP0.100.04 150

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 16:11 IST

