PTC India standalone net profit rises 19.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 3196.15 croreNet profit of PTC India rose 19.14% to Rs 64.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 3196.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2567.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.03% to Rs 320.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 16234.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13164.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3196.152567.88 24 16234.9513164.39 23 OPM %3.193.62 -2.693.13 - PBDT87.8083.98 5 426.51400.48 6 PBT87.0583.08 5 423.66397.45 7 NP64.1753.86 19 320.11262.32 22
