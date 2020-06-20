PTC India standalone net profit rises 19.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 3196.15 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 19.14% to Rs 64.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 3196.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2567.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.03% to Rs 320.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 16234.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13164.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

