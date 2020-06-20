Prime Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 125.72% to Rs 31.15 crore

Net loss of Prime Securities reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 125.72% to Rs 31.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.53% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 58.74% to Rs 74.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.1513.80 126 74.4546.90 59 OPM %-1.5428.70 -16.0435.99 - PBDT-0.533.98 PL 11.7316.76 -30 PBT-0.863.86 PL 10.7416.47 -35 NP-1.133.15 PL 7.8912.63 -38

