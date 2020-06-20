Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 75.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.46% to Rs 264.73 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 75.77% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 264.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 286.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.54% to Rs 52.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 1077.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1004.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

