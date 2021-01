Board of Kewal Kiran Clothing approves incorporation of subsidiary

At meeting held on 22 January 2021

Kewal Kiran Clothing announced that Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22 January 2021 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary will leverage the growth opportunities in the evolving retail space and will help the Company in becoming more agile and customer-focused.

