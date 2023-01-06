Zydus Life arm launches Topiramate extended-release in US

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., a subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences has launched Topiramate extended-release capsules in the US.

On 1 December 2022, the drug maker received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Topiramate extended-release capsules (USRLD: Trokendi XR) in the United States.

Topiramate extended-release capsule is indicated for epilepsy, initial monotherapy in patients 6 years of age and older with partial onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures; adjunctive therapy in patients 6 years of age and older with partial onset, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, or seizures associated with lenox-gastaut syndrome (LGS). It is also indicated for prophylaxis of migraine in patients 12 years of age and older.

According to IQVIA data of November 2022, Topiramate extended-release capsule had annual sales of $488 million in the United States.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company's consolidated net profit slumped 82.6% to Rs 522.50 crore despite of a 10% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,134.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were down 0.91% to Rs 428.40 on the BSE.

