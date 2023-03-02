Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 375.39 points or 1.26% at 29429.08 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (down 3.23%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 2.83%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.76%),NELCO Ltd (down 2.6%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.23%), FCS Software Solutions Ltd (down 2.01%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.83%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 1.81%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 1.77%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 4.94%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 2.67%), and Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 2.42%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 520.69 or 0.88% at 58890.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.85 points or 0.77% at 17316.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.38 points or 0.11% at 27688.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.28 points or 0.21% at 8754.08.

On BSE,1589 shares were trading in green, 1783 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

