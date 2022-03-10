Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA nod for Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA final approval for Nitroglycerin Sublingual Tablets
Cadila receives final approval for Vortioxetine Tablets
Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod to market Apremilast tablets
Cadila Healthcare gets final approval from USFDA for Nelarabine injection
Cadila Healthcare receives final approval for seizures treatment drug
-
The group now has 329 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets in the strengths of 0.3 mg, 0.4mg and 0.6mg.
The drug is used to relieve chest pain (angina) in people who have a certain heart condition (coronary artery disease). It may also be used before physical activities to help prevent chest pain. Nitroglycerin belongs to a class of drugs known as nitrates.
Angina occurs when the heart muscle is not getting enough blood. This drug works by relaxing and widening blood vessels so blood can flow more easily to the heart.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Zydus Lifesciences (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare), a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
On a consolidated basis, (company name) net profit fell 5.08% to Rs 500.40 crore on 0.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,655 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were up 1% at Rs 363.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU