Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA nod for Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets

The group now has 329 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets in the strengths of 0.3 mg, 0.4mg and 0.6mg.

The drug is used to relieve chest pain (angina) in people who have a certain heart condition (coronary artery disease). It may also be used before physical activities to help prevent chest pain. Nitroglycerin belongs to a class of drugs known as nitrates.

Angina occurs when the heart muscle is not getting enough blood. This drug works by relaxing and widening blood vessels so blood can flow more easily to the heart.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Zydus Lifesciences (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare), a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, (company name) net profit fell 5.08% to Rs 500.40 crore on 0.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,655 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were up 1% at Rs 363.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)