Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod to market Apremilast tablets

The U.S.-based subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, Zydus Pharmaceuticals received the final approval from the U.S.-based drug regulator, United States Food and Drug Administration to market Apremilast tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg.

Zydus' Apremilast tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

Currently, the group has 323 approvals and has filed over 400 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04 so far.

On a consolidated basis, the drug major posted a 35.2% rise in net profit to Rs 635.50 crore on 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 3,917.40 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare lost 0.69% to Rs 563 on BSE. Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)