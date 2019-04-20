13 injured as train derails near Kanpur (2nd Lead)

At least 13 people were injured on Saturday after 12 coaches of the Howrah-New derailed near Kanpur, railway officials said.

Coaches of the train travelling from to New derailed at about 1 a.m near Rooma industrial estate, about 15 km from The coaches have been severely damaged, although there were no reports of any casualty.

About 15 ambulances were rushed to the site of the accident to take injured passengers to the hospital. A 45-member team from the is also at the spot.

The passengers said that they heard a loud explosion before they were thrown off their seats.

told the media that a relief train with medical equipment had also reached the site.

"No casualties, no serious injuries. All the passengers have been evacuated. An Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) were dispatched to the The main route has been impacted due to the derailment."

District Magistrate said: "Rescue operation is underway. No casualties have been reported till now. Buses are being arranged to take passengers to railway station from where a train will take them onward to "

At least 12 trains were cancelled and five others diverted via Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Lucknow-Kanpur route, railway officials said.

Restoration work of the track would be completed by 4 p.m., the officials added.

--IANS

amita/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)