2 MLAs withdraw support to Karnataka's JD-S-Congress government

In a jolt to the seven-month-old Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)- coalition government in Karnataka, two legislators -- a member of a regional outfit and an Independent -- on Tuesday said they are withdrawing their support.

R. Shankar, a from segment in district, belonging to the regional Pragnavantha Janata Party, and H. Nagesh an Independent from Mulbagal constituency in district, withdrew their support to the coalition.

"I had extended support to the JD-S- coalition expecting good governance, but have been disappointed," Shankar told the media.

The two legislators shared with the media their letter to withdrawing their support to the coalition.

Shankar, who was a former Forest in H.D. Kumaraswamy's cabinet, was dropped from the Ministry during a reshuffle and expansion on December 22 last year.

He sent the letter withdrawing support to the on the official letterhead of the Ministry he was incharge of before he was sacked.

The withdrawal of support by the two MLAs came amid an ongoing political war between the coalition partners JD-S and and the over alleged poaching of Congress legislators by the BJP.

Speaking to reporters here, senior Congress blamed the BJP for indulging in horse trading.

"There is no threat to Kumaraswamy government, but the BJP is desperately trying to destabilise the government through ugly horse trading," Venugopal said.

The BJP was approaching and luring each Congress with money, the Congress alleged.

Responding to the development, Congress and Deputy blamed the BJP for trying to topple the

"BJP is trying to sway the legislators with money power. Their aim is to topple the government, but we are confident of retaining our stability as we have the support of all our legislators," Parameshwara told the media here.

In the 225-member Assembly, the Congress has 80 MLAs including the Speaker, the JD-S 37 and the BJP 104.

While the BJP has denied the poaching allegations, it has kept 99 of its 104 legislators at a private resort in Gurugram, adjoining the national capital, said.

"A total of 99 legislators are currently at a private resort, while the other five are in and in touch with us," he told IANS here.

