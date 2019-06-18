4 get life term in 2005 Ayodhya terror attack

A special court in Prayagraj on Tuesday convicted four accused in the conspiracy behind the 2005 terror attack case that had caused death of two civilians, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The fifth accused, Mohammad Aziz, was acquitted in the verdict which took 14 years to come by.

All the accused are presently lodged in the in Prayagraj.

On July 5, 2005, a terrorist had carried out a suicide bombing attempt, breaching the security of the makeshift Five terrorists subsequently attempted to attack the 'Sita Rasoi'.

All the five terrorists were later gunned down by the personnel in an hour long encounter. Two civilians and were also killed in the cross fire.

Seven CRPF personnel were also injured in the encounter, three of them seriously.

said that those involved in the conspiracy behind the 2005 attack were equally guilty as those who actually carried out the attack.

The four accused had provided logistic and material support to the terrorists, who were operatives.

