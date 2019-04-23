43% voting in Wayanad, 39% in Gandhinagar (2 p.m.)

Kerala's Lok Sabha constituency, from where is contesting, saw over 43 per cent polling till 2 p.m. whereas Gujarat's Gandhinagar seat, where BJP is contesting, witnessed just over 39 per cent polling till the same time.

However, election officials said that figures may increase as more people come out to vote during the evening hours.

Shah and Gandhi are the prominent candidates in the fray during the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha elections which is seeing polling for 117 seats spread over 15 states and union territories, including all constituencies of and

While Shah is contesting his first-ever Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar, Gandhi is contesting from apart from family in

--IANS

vv/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)