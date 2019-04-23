6.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale struck Philippines' Eastern Samar province on Tuesday, the second temblor within 24 hours of a 6.1-magnitude quake that killed nine people in Luzon Island, authorities said.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Tuesday's earthquake, which struck at 1.37 p.m., hit at a depth of 63 km, about 19 km northwest of San Julian town, reports Xinhua news agency.
The temblor was felt in a number of central and northern Philippine cities, including Tacloban in Leyte province, Catbalogan in Samar, and Masbate, Legazpi and Sorsogon in the Bicol region,.
According to media reports, people scrambled out of buildings and houses following the earthquake.
No casualties and damages have been reported yet.
The Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin and aftershocks are expected.
The Monday evening temblor also injured more than 80 people.
