80 per cent claims in book on Manmohan are false: Narayanan

Kolkata, Jan 15 ( IANS) Amid the row on the screening of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', former on Tuesday said that 80 per cent of the claims in the book were false.

The newly released film, based on the book 'The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh', written by Sanjaya Baru, when he was Prime Minister, has triggered a storm.

"One, (it is) full of lies. Eighty per cent claims in this book are false," Narayanan said at an interactive session organised by the

Taking a dig at Baru, Narayanan, a former West Bengal Governor, said he was a nobody in the government and he had written the book during elections to make money.

"He was not a big player of the game (in the government). He was nobody."

Narayanan served as in 2005-10 in the UPA regime under

--IANS

bdc/ssp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)