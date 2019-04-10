AAP releases Manoj Tiwari's report card as MP

The (AAP) on Wednesday released a report card of from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, and accused him of not fulfilling his promises.

Releasing the report card, leader said that Tiwari had not asked a single question on statehood for Delhi, sealing drive or metro fare hike in the Parliament during his term as the MP between 2014 and 2019.

"The had promised full statehood to in its manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But Tiwari had not asked a single question on that.

"Tiwari, who is also the member of a standing committee on transport, has not raised any question over the fare hike in Metro," Rai told media.

He also said that the villages adopted by Tiwari under the "Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana" were in bad shape without proper roads, lack of cleanliness, health and education facilities.

The leader said while the BJP had promised that after winning the MCD elections, it will ensure that the Centre gave money to the Municipal Corporation of (MCD), nothing has happened on that front.

"Tiwari also did not speak about permanent positions for MCD workers and school teachers teaching in schools," he said.

The also said that under the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD), a total of Rs 11.48 crore remained unspent by the Delhi MPs and the highest amount, Rs 3.16 crore, was with Tiwari.

The also did not utter a single word when fuel prices were hiked in the national capital, Rai said.

"I would request him (Tiwari) to list out the works done by him in the last five years," Rai said.

Starting Wednesday, the AAP will release the report card of all the seven BJP MPs from Delhi.

"We will compare the works done by the MPs with their promises," Rai said.

--IANS

nks/arm

