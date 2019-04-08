AAP to launch second phase campaign in Delhi

The (AAP) on Monday said it would launch its second phase of campaign in the national capital for the polls from Wednesday with an aim to reach out to 35 lakh people.

Speaking to the media, said the demand for full statehood will be the centre-stage of the campaign.

Rai said in the first phase, the party focused on public gathering. "In the second phase, party workers will go to people to tell them about the importance of full statehood."

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)