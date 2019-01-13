Aamir Khan 'lost in deep thought' with son Azad

The weekend is not yet over and is already giving some Monday motivation vibes with his latest post featuring his son

In a picture posted by the actor, Azad can be seen comfortably sitting on his father's back. The two seem to be in deep thoughts. "Gehri soch (deep thought), " Aamir wrote in the caption.

It seems like Aamir is busy working on completing his 2019 resolution. On December 31, the said his resolution for the upcoming year is to "get back in top shape" and "make my best film yet".

He further said that he has "learnt from his mistakes in 2018."

The 'Thugs of Hindostan' announced his new production Rubaru Roshni in the same month. The venture, produced by his Productions, along with wife Kiran Rao, will premiere on television this

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)