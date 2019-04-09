Radiation can impact astronauts' memory temporarily

While several agencies are planning to establish new orbital space stations and send expeditions across the solar system, a team of Russian scientists has found that space could temporarily hinder formation of new cells in brains' memory centres.

The team from the and Technology (MIPT), however, found that effects of low-dose neutron and gamma ray (Y-ray) had no impact on rodents' intellectual capabilities, the news agency reported.

It means the mice's mental abilities and behaviour remained almost unaffected by the radiation, with memorisation occurring as normal and the rodents behaving in ways that were no different from the non-irradiated control group.

Irradiated and non-irradiated mice "showed no differences in terms of exploratory behaviour or anxiety, six weeks after the irradiation," with their "ability to form hippocampus-dependent memory also unaffected," according to the study published in the NeuroReport academic journal.

"We are not asserting that the behaviour and memory of irradiated mice remained completely unaffected," cited Alexander Lazutkin, a at the MIPT as saying to news agency.

"The data on other types of suggests that despite the apparent preservation of memories, its individual fine components may suffer. That means our work is just the beginning of this kind of research," he said.

The new research has filled an important gap in scientific knowledge in the study of the types of neutrons produced in the atmosphere or inside spacecraft during their atoms' interactions with cosmic rays, the researchers said.

--IANS

rt/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)