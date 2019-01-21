Ailing Parrikar to present annual budget on Jan 30

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who also holds the ministry portfolio, will present the annual budget on January 30, the of the said on Monday.

" will deliver her address to the House on January 29, when the House convenes for the three-day assembly session," an official told reporters.

Over the last few weeks, questions were being raised by the Opposition about whether Parrikar, who has been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in an out of hospitals for the last 11 months, would be present in the Assembly during the budget session.

