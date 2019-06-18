Apple will realease two iPhones with 5G: Report

One of the most truted source of rumors, said the company would unveil iPhones in 2020, while is still expected to be its primary supplier of modems.

According to media reports, Cupertino-based company is expected to launch three iPhones next year. Apple's 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones will be 5G-capable, while a mid-size 6.1-inch won't have and will likely be cheaper without 5G features, news website MacRumors reported.

The noted expert and predictor also believes that will have its own 5G modem ready by 2022 to 2023, which should reduce its dependance on

In 2019, Apple's XR is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which is bigger than the 2,942mAh battery that the company added in XR launched in 2018.

It is also being speculated, that the upcoming iPhone XR 2 is coming with Apple's processor made with a second generation 7nm process that would increase battery performance, thus offering a longer battery life as compared to the iPhone XR.

Meanwhile, the iPhone-maker is planning to upgrade the camera resolution and set-up in its 2019 line-up.

While the front camera would be upgraded from 7MP to 12MP, a triple-camera setup would be implemented in the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch iPhones, along with a new super-wide 12MP lens, according to

--IANS

wh/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)