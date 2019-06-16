Arbaaz Khan, Lalit Pandit launch entertainment app

Arbaaz Khan, Pandit and Kainaat have launched Jeeoguru app, a streaming and entertainment platform, which will also provide new talent an opportunity to showcase their skills.

The app will soon launch a singing contest and beauty pageant.

"It is a great opportunity. Usually when you go for some talent contest, you put yourself through auditions, and you need to travel that increases you expenditure. Here you can just upload your videos. It will be judged and you could be called. It's a fantastic facility," said Arbaaz.

The said he would be judging 'Jeeo Singing Star' and one more event. Apart from talent contest, there would be web series, short films, full films, live channels and a lot more on the app, added Arbaaz.

