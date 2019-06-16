JUST IN
Business Standard

Tiger protects Disha from fans while leaving eatery

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Tiger Shroff protected actress Disha Patani from getting mobbed by fans while leaving a restaurant here.

Photographs doing the rounds on social media show Tiger and Disha leaving a restaurant and making their way towards the car. In the image, Disha is seen sporting a green polka dotted dress and Tiger brown T-shirt with dark blue pants.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat" and will next be seen in "Malang" alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Tiger, who was last seen in the second instalment of "Student Of The Year", will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming film.

--IANS

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 16:52 IST

