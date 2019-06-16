Tiger protects Disha from fans while leaving eatery

protected from getting mobbed by fans while leaving a restaurant here.

Photographs doing the rounds on show Tiger and leaving a restaurant and making their way towards the car. In the image, is seen sporting a green polka dotted dress and Tiger brown T-shirt with dark blue pants.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat" and will next be seen in "Malang" alongside and

Tiger, who was last seen in the second instalment of "Student Of The Year", will share screen space with in an upcoming film.

--IANS

dc/nn/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)