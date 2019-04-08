Axing of articles 370, 35A will lead to Azadi: Farooq

Reacting to the BJP's commitment to abrogate articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, said on Monday that the move will pave the way for 'Azadi' for

The BJP manifesto released by and said the party would abrogate both articles if votes to power.

Reacting to this, Abdullah told an election gathering here: "Do they think they will abrogate Article 370 and we will be quiet? They are wrong.

"We will fight it. I think it is Allah's will that they are trying to abrogate it. Let them do it and it will pave way for our "

There are many public interest litigations pending in the wherein both articles 370 and 35A have been challenged.

While article 370 gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, article 35A empowers the to define citizens of the state and their privileges.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)