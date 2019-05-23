Captain Amarinder Singh's own seat is in danger now: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

With BJP looking forward to yet another landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, (SAD) on Thursday said that people have told the that the power is in their hands. She added that now Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's seat is also in danger.

"People have told the party that the power is in their hands and forcing them will not work. I want to congratulate and BJP workers. didn't left out anything to harass our workers, but still they worked very hard. Congress has been swept across .. Captain's own seat is in danger now," Harsimrat told ANI.

As per latest trends, Harsimrat is leading from Bathinda Lok Sabha seats.The trends also predict that the ruling BJP is storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP whose campaign was spearheaded by on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank was leading in 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies (20), JD-U (16) and (6) were also doing well in and

